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Home / Amritsar / 5 pistols, ammo seized near Pak border

5 pistols, ammo seized near Pak border

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on Sunday recovered five illegal pistols, live ammunition, mobile phones and 5.1 kg of heroin along the India-Pak Border in Amritsar.

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The seizures were made a day after the Amritsar Rural Police, along with the BSF and the DRI, seized sophisticated weapons in separate operations leading to the recovery of nine pistols.

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In the first case, the Gharinda police registered a case under the Arms Act after the BSF arrested Nishan Singh, a resident of village CB Chand under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station, and seized a pistol, two mobile phones and a motorcycle (PB-02-CD-1465) from him.

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BSF personnel handed over the seized weapons to the Amritsar rural police. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered in this connection.

In another operation in the Ajnala sector, the BSF recovered a cache of sophisticated weapons suspected to have been smuggled across the border. The recovered arsenal included one Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm pistol (Austria), one Romanian TT-C pistol (7.62x25 mm), one Chinese Norinco .30 calibre pistol, and one 7.63 mm pistol, along with four magazines and 19 live cartridges. On the BSF's complaint, the Ajnala police have registered a case against three unidentified persons under the Arms Act.

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Meanwhile, in a separate anti-drug operation, the Lopoke police recovered 5.1 kg of heroin abandoned in bushes near the government grain market at Sarangra village during patrolling.

The narcotic substances weighed approximately 5.1 kg. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

On Saturday, the Gharinda police arrested two persons, identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Laddu, of Dall village and Gurvinder Singh, alias Salu, of Sohal village in Tarn Taran and seized five .30 bore pistols along with magazines from them. Their motorcycle was also impounded.

Similarly BSF seized one .30 bore pistol, two magazines and two live cartridges, apparently smuggled from Pakistan through drones. In another case, the police arrested Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, and Jugraj Singh, alias Jago, both residents of Chogawan village, during checking near Bhullar village and recovered one China-made Norinco .30 Mauser pistol with a magazine and one live cartridge from them.

Similarly the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here confiscated two pistols.

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