5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

A woman was robbed of her gold jewellery, cash and mobile phone by three armed persons at Saidpur village falling under the Tarsikka police station here on Saturday. Following an investigation, the police identified the suspects and later arrested them.

The suspects have been identified as Jobanjit Singh of Khalchian, Gursewak Singh of Butari and Manjinder Singh of Rattangarh village.

Kanwaljit Kaur (42), a resident of Verka, said that she had come to Saidpur for meeting her brother on Saturday. When she was returning to Verka on her scooter (bearing registration number PB 02 CS 3791) around 4.30 pm, three persons travelling on a bike (bearing registration number PB 02 EF 2810) intercepted her and snatched her gold earrings and purse having a mobile phone, two rings and Rs 1,500 in cash.

A case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

In another incident, Gate Hakima police have arrested two snatchers, identified as Vansh of Guru Nanak Pura and Nikhil of Dhapai Road. They had snatched a mobile phone and some cash from a local resident, Amit Kumar, on the point of dagger. The victim was returning home on his bicycle when five unidentified persons had stopped him. The police said a case was registered and further investigation was under progress to identify the accomplices of those arrested.