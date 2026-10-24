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Home / Amritsar / 5 years on, 6 booked for murder in Ajnala case

5 years on, 6 booked for murder in Ajnala case

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:28 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Hisar police have launched an investigation into the incident. iStock photo
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The police have booked six persons on charges of murder nearly five years after a man was found dead in Talwandi Rai Dadu village in the Ajnala subdivision here.

No arrests have been made so far, while further investigations are underway. The case was registered on the complaint of Puno, the mother of the deceased. Those booked have been identified as Harjinder Singh, Sardul Singh, Bagga Singh, Naranjan Singh, Tarsem Singh and Bhajo Kaur, all residents of Chak Aul village.

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In her statement to the police, Puno said her son, Laddi Singh, had left home for his hair-cutting shop at around 9 am on December 21, 2021, but did not return by evening. When the family approached Sardul Singh to inquire about Laddi’s whereabouts, he allegedly said that Laddi had left his house in the evening and that he had no further information about him.

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The family searched for Laddi on December 22. The following day, they found his body in a sugarcane field belonging to Avtar Singh near a drain. The complainant said there were injury marks on her son’s body and head.

Initially, the family had no information about the suspected assailants, and the police initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC at the time.

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In the FIR, the complainant alleged that the deceased had a dispute with Bhajo Kaur, who allegedly lived near his shop, over their suspected illicit relationship. She suspected that the dispute led to a confrontation involving Sardul Singh and his nephew Harjinder Singh, following which Laddi was allegedly assaulted and murdered.

Narinder Singh, SHO of the Ajnala police station, said a case under Sections 103, 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered in this connection. No arrests have been reported so far, and further investigation is in progress.

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