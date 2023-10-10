50 CRPF women bikers reach Attari border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

A senior official of the CRPF said an all-women bike rally will cover a distance of 2,200 km and culminate at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the founding architect of the CRPF, in Ektanagar in Gujarat

A contingent of 50 women bikers of the CRPF, who are part of the bike rally to reach Gujarat, on Monday participated in the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border.

The bikers, a part of the 150 women bikers of the Central Police Reserve Force who are undertaking a biking expedition across the country for women spreading the message of unity and women empowerment, had begun their journey from Lal Chowk in Srinagar and reached Amritsar after covering Jammu and Pathankot. The bikers interacted with a crowd at Attari and will also visit SR Government College for Women in city to interact with NCC cadets.

They will also visit the Jallianawala Bagh and other historic places before leaving for their next destination.

A senior official of the CRPF said the all-women bike rally would cover a distance of 2,200 km and culminate at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the founding architect of the CRPF, in Ektanagar in Gujarat. This expedition had begun after performing and participating in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi earlier this year.

#Gujarat