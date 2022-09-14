50 farmers booked for attack on PSPCL staff at Dode village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 13

The Jhabal police on Monday booked 50 farmers on the charge of attacking Powercom employees when they went to check the power theft in Dode village.

A team of Powercom employees, led by SDO subdivision, Jhabal, raided the Dode village. Farmer union members under the leadership of Jasbir Singh Gandiwind met SDO Jhabal and warned him of taking any action against the consumers found stealing power.

The farmers also confined officials and the employees at Jhabal office on Monday for hours. On the written complaint of the Powercom SDO, the Jhabal police booked 50 farmers.

The Powercom officials were released after the intervention of Jhabal police late Monday night.

Members of the kisan union today staged a dharna in front of the SDO office and demanded withdrawal of the cases registered against farmers. Meanwhile, employees of the Powercom unions held a meeting and decided to stop work against the attack on employees.

The Jhabal Station House Officer, Inspector Prabhjit Singh, said the police were keeping a close watch on the situation and no one would be allowed to take law in his hands.