50 new vehicles to improve garbage collection in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

The solid waste management company hired by the Municipal Corporation (MC) for door-to-door garbage lifting in the holy city recently added new vehicles to its fleet. The company officials claimed that 20 new vehicles were flagged off in April and May, 20 in June and 10 in July.

Company’s managing director Amit Bajpai said the aim was to rid city roads of the garbage. He said new vehicles were added to the fleet so that residents do not face any garbage lifting issues.

He said, “The company is making efforts to improve its services in the city. Separate sections for wet and dry waste are provided in new vehicles.” He said, “Four new compactors will be added to the fleet.”