50-year-old man beaten to death in Tarn Taran village

A man was beaten to death over a land dispute at Sabhra village here on Saturday. Ravisher Singh, DSP, Patti, said the deceased has been identified as Satwinder Singh (50).

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The DSP said that Sukhwinder Singh Sona, Tarsem Singh, Surjit Singh, Nirmal Singh and Harpreet Singh were ploughing a field adjacent to that of the deceased when Satwinder Singh allegedly tried to stop them from carrying out the work.

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A verbal altercation soon escalated into a violent clash, during which the accused allegedly assaulted Satwinder Singh severely. He fell unconscious and later died on the spot.

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DSP Ravisher Singh said a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Sukhwinder Singh Sona, Tarsem Singh, Surjit Singh, Nirmal Singh and Harpreet Singh. The accused fled the spot after the incident.