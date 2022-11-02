50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 1

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by his elder brother and nephews in his native Dall village falling under Khalra police station on Tuesday over a monetary dispute in a land-related matter. Daler Singh, the deceased’s son, was injured in the firing. The deceased has been identified as Jasbir Singh.

The accused have been identified as Pargat Singh and his sons Nachhatar Singh and Sakandar Singh of the same Dall village by Khalra police.

Jasbir Singh and his brother Pargat Singh had taken land collectively on the basis of equal share on mortgage basis from one Balwinder Singh, farmer of the same village last year for a one-year tenure.

The period finished with the harvesting of paddy crop.

Jasbir Singh accompanied by his son Daler Singh and a relative Sukhjinder Singh and his brother Pargat Singh accompanied by Nachhatar Singh and Sakandar Singh, his sons, had come to the residence of Balwinder Singh to take back the money mortgaged to him on Tuesday .

Jasbir Singh received multiple injuries at different parts of the body and Daler Singh’s son too was injured in the firing

Both were admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind where doctors declared Jasbir Singh brought dead while Daler Singh is under treatment. His condition is stated to be out of danger .

Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said a case under Section 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25, 27,54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered by the Bhikhiwind police against Pargat Singh and his two sons, namely, Nachhatr Singh and Sakandar Singh who absconded soon after the incident with their weapons.