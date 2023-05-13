50 years on, Amritsar Improvement Trust allottees get ownership rights

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

Around 50 years after the allotment of properties, the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) will finally transfer the ownership rights (intkal) to the beneficiaries of various township schemes under a special campaign. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan initiated a campaign to provide benefits to the beneficiaries of previous allotments. According to the information, a large number of residential and commercial localities have been developed in Amritsar by the Amritsar Improvement Trust during the past five decades.

Ironically, the beneficiaries of various town planning schemes did not get the necessary documents of ownership rights from the AIT. Due to negligence on part of the AIT, the beneficiaries of allotments face various problems regarding the property ownership. Several disputes were being reported regarding the ownership of these properties.

“Since the 1970s, the process of acquiring the land developing the townships and allotment of properties had started in the city. Since then, the process of transferring the ownership rights was pending. Now, with the special efforts made by the Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, the transfer of property rights (intkal) has been initiated.

Sudan said that till now, the record could not be updated in the name of AIT due to which there could be no transfer. The property record of the AIT has been updated. As a result, it is now possible to transfer the properties to beneficiaries of the allotment.