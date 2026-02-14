DT
Home / Amritsar / 50 years on stage, Amritsar's Kewal Dhaliwal honoured for contribution to theatre

50 years on stage, Amritsar's Kewal Dhaliwal honoured for contribution to theatre

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:45 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Theatre artiste Kewal Dhaliwal being conferred with the Vijaya Devi Sharma National Theatre Award.
Eminent theatre artiste Kewal Dhaliwal has been conferred with the Vijaya Devi Sharma National Theatre Award at the 10th National Theatre Festival organised by Abhinav Rangmandal in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Dhaliwal, a well-known personality in the world of Indian drama, was honoured for his contribution to Punjabi theatre. This award was instituted by senior theatre artist Sharad Sharma in the memory of his mother, Vijaya Devi Sharma. Dhaliwal was honoured with cash award of Rs 5,000, a shawl, a memento and a certificate of honour.

Senior theatre persons Ramesh Babu, Dr Gopal Sharma and Girijesh Vyas were present as the chief guests during the event.

Sharad Sharma said Dhaliwal had been raising the flag of Punjabi theatre across India, and abroad, for the last 50 years.

“Kewal Dhaliwal’s name is counted among the few prolific theatre directors of India. He has written more than 60 plays and books, directed more than 250 plays and has performed plays in about 7,000 villages and cities. For his special contribution to Punjabi theatre, Dhaliwal was given the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the Government of India,” he said. Receiving the award, Dhaliwal calling it a humbling experience, and promised to keep supporting theatre efforts. — TNS

