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Home / Amritsar / 500-drone show highlights life, teachings of Guru Ravidas at Baba Bakala Sahib

500-drone show highlights life, teachings of Guru Ravidas at Baba Bakala Sahib

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A drone show to mark the 650th Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidas underway at Baba Bakala Sahib.
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A spectacular 500-drone show was organised at Government ITI, Baba Bakala Sahib, as part of special programmes being held across the state to mark the 650th Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

The aerial presentation depicted the life, bani and philosophy of Guru Ravidas, drawing an appreciative response from devotees who gathered to witness the show.

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MLA Baba Bakala Sahib Dalbir Singh Tong, SDM Baba Bakala Sahib Jashanjeet Singh, Tehsildar Baljit Singh Guraya, Naib Tehsildar Rustam Kumar, Jagroop Singh RC and a large number of devotees from the Baba Bakala Sahib constituency were present on the occasion.

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Speaking at the event, Tong said the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was committed to the welfare of all sections of society by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas.

Hundreds of drones flying simultaneously across the night sky presented visuals depicting the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas. Devotees appreciated the presentation and the initiative of the Punjab Government.

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Tong said the teachings of Guru Ravidas conveyed the values of equality, brotherhood, hard work, righteous conduct and social harmony. He said the Guru’s philosophy was not confined to any particular section or community but carried a universal message of equality, freedom, brotherhood and social harmony.

He said Guru Ravidas had raised his voice against caste discrimination, social inequality and untouchability and taught that a person’s greatness lay not in birth or lineage but in good deeds, noble conduct and dedication to humanity.

Tong said the state government had allocated more than Rs 100 crore for year-long programmes dedicated to the 650th Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

During the programme, Ragi Jatha Bhai Jasvir Singh, Jalandhar Wale, and his associates performed Gurbani of Guru Ravidas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and nodal officer for the programmes Pallavi Mishra said drone shows would also be held at several locations in the district. A show will be organised on the evening of October 6 at Nangal Park, Main Road, Majitha; on October 7 at the ground in Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar; on October 8 at Shaheed Mewa Singh Stadium, Lopoke; and on October 9 at the ground of Davindra International School, Ajnala.

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