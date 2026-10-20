500 fish fingerlings released into pond at Valmiki Tirath in Amritsar

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal Shrine Board Advisory Board chairman Bal Yogi Pargat Nath and Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO released 500 colourful fish fingerlings into the sacred sarovar at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal on Monday ahead of the 10-day Ram Tirath Mela and the Parkash Utsav of Bhagwan Valmiki.

The Punjab Government had undertaken cleaning and other essential works at the sarovar, which has since been refilled with water.

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Sandhwan said Punjab was the land of sages, seers and Gurus. He said Valmiki Tirath was a sacred place where Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki had performed penance, established his hermitage and imparted education to Luv and Kush.

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He added that Valmiki’s teachings continued to inspire humanity to follow the path of truth. The government had undertaken various development works to enhance the beauty of the sacred site and improve facilities for devotees, he said.

Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said around 2,500 fish fingerlings of Rohu, Mrigal Carp, Common Carp and Grass Carp varieties had also been released into the sarovar last week. The 500 fingerlings released today included Koi Carp, Red Head and other similar colourful varieties.

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He said the government was spending around Rs 17.72 crore on the development and beautification of Valmiki Tirath Sthal. Of this, Rs 3.74 crore had been spent on cleaning the sacred sarovar, removing silt, laying clean sand and carrying out related works.

Works worth around Rs 2.80 crore were under way, including painting and polishing the main temple, repairing pillars along the pathways and carrying out silicon cutting of sandstone. Similarly, works worth Rs 2.42 crore were being undertaken to repair the stonework in the Sangat Hall and paint the Langar Hall, Sarai and the hall in the Panorama complex.

He said around Rs 1.74 crore was being spent on providing new furniture, air conditioners and other facilities in the Sarai for the convenience of devotees. In addition, more than Rs 5 crore was being spent on various works, including increasing the capacity of the sewage treatment plant (STP), repairing bathrooms, installing new air conditioners and geysers, and setting up a fire safety system.

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal greeted devotees on the Parkash Diwas of Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki. He said the Punjab Government was organising a state-level function to mark the occasion and had undertaken various works to improve the pilgrimage site.

Chairman Nath thanked the government for the development and service works being carried out at the site. He described the beautification efforts as commendable and said the Parkash Diwas of Bhagwan Valmiki was being celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. A large number of devotees from India and abroad were arriving to pay their respects, he added.

Sonia Mann, constituency incharge of Rajasansi, said no effort would be spared to develop the pilgrimage site. She said following the path of love, sacrifice and service to the needy shown by Bhagwan Valmiki would help build a better society. She added that Maharishi Valmiki’s epic, the Ramayana, would continue to guide humanity towards truth and righteousness.

Those present included Ajay Dutt, MLA from Ambedkar Nagar, New Delhi; Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra; Lopoke SDM Manbir Singh; Madhur Bhatia, general manager of the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Tirath Sthal Shrine Board; and Sarabjit Singh Nijjar, assistant director of the Department of Fisheries, among other dignitaries.