500-kg heroin case: NIA attaches two immovable properties of key accused in Amritsar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached two immovable properties in Amritsar belonging to accused Anwar Masih in connection with the 500-kg heroin smuggling case, which involved a transnational narco-terror conspiracy.

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The properties, bearing Plot Nos. 128 and 129 in Phase-I of Akash Vihar, Sultanwind, Amritsar, are registered in Masih’s name.

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The attachment was carried out under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

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The case, popularly referred to as the Salaya drug seizure case, relates to the smuggling of 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan to India through a sea route.

According to the NIA, its investigation has revealed Masih’s alleged involvement in a transnational network extending across Italy, Australia, the UAE, Thailand, Iran and Pakistan.

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The network was allegedly engaged in the smuggling and distribution of narcotics and channelising the proceeds to finance terrorist activities linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The agency said the investigation had established the linkage of the attached properties with proceeds connected to terrorism, resulting in their attachment under the anti-terror law.

The attachment proceedings were conducted in the presence of witnesses and with the assistance of revenue authorities.

The attachment order was served and read out before being affixed at the properties, and an Attachment Memorandum/Panchanama was prepared.

The investigation in the case is continuing. So far, 26 accused persons have been arrested in the case.