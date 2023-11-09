Rs 507 cr paid to farmers for paddy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The procurement of paddy in the district has picked up pace. Till date, a total of 7,07,968 metric tonnes (MT) of crop had arrived in grain markets, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori here today. He said the government had disbursed Rs 507.72 crore among farmers for the purchase of their paddy.

The DC said all government procurement agencies were actively engaged in the procurement process. He said out of the total produce that arrived in grain markets included 2,54,859 MT of parmal and 4,53,109 MT of basmati crop. He said till now, six per cent of paddy had been lifted from markets.