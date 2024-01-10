510-gm heroin seized from Daouke village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

The Amritsar Rural Police have seized 510 grams of heroin from a house and booked the owner of the house.The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Daouke village in Gharinda area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh has issued instructions to all senior officers and the SHOs to adopt zero tolerance against drug trafficking and anti-social activities.

A search operation launched was at Daouke village here on Tuesday. When a police party was searching, Amandeep Singh of Daouke village was seen rushing on noticing the police. He left the house and ran towards fields. During the search of his house, the contraband was seized. A case has been registered against Amandeep Singh by the Gharinda police. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.