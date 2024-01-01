516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 31

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Anti-Smuggling Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger, who had arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (SGRDJI), from Sharjah by Indigo flight 6E 1428 and recovered 516 grams of illegal gold from his possession. The estimated price of the recovered gold is Rs 33,02,400.

Officials of the AIU said during search of the passenger, they recovered two oval shaped capsules from his rectum. The gold was in the form of paste. Total weight of recovered capsules was 635.9 grams. The recovered gold paste yielded 516 grams of gold of 99.99 per cent purity.

The smuggled gold was seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation was in progress.

This is third major seizure in month of December. Earlier on Friday, Customs officials at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport seized gold weighing more than one-and-a-half-kg worth Rs 67 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was found concealed in a yellow-colour packet hidden in belt buckle of the passenger. The seized gold was initially in the form of paste. It was converted to 1,068 grams of pure 24 carat gold valued at around Rs 67,60,440 in the market.

On December 3, officials of the Customs Department recovered gold worth Rs 41 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah at the Amritsar airport. The passenger had concealed three gold paste capsules in his rectum. The net weight of gold after extraction was 652 grams. Its market value was estimated at Rs 41,07,600. Three passengers who came from Dubai by Air India Express on the same day were caught with 59 iPhones worth Rs 86.84 lakh. While two passengers were carrying 22 iPhones each, 15 phones were recovered from another flyer.

