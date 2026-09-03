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Home / Amritsar / 52 file papers for Bar poll in Amritsar; three way contest for top post likely

52 file papers for Bar poll in Amritsar; three way contest for top post likely

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:50 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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As many as 52 candidates filed nomination papers for various posts, setting the stage for a keen contest in the Amritsar Bar Association elections slated to be held on September 11.

Rajiv Joshi, returning officer, said more than 2,900 advocates were expected to exercise their franchise in the elections.

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The papers were scrutinised today and September 5 was set as nomination withdrawal date. The final list of candidates will be issued thereafter.

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The president’s post is witnessing a three-way contest, with senior advocate Gurpreet Singh Pannu, Amit Aroda and SK Syal in the fray. The contest between Pannu and Syal is being viewed as particularly significant, while senior advocate PS Walia is also among those contesting the elections.

For the post of senior executive member (men), Raman Monga, Avtar Singh and Gagan Bhatia have filed nominations, while Satinderjit Chhina, Anuradha Arora, Geetanjali and Harpreet Kaur are among the candidates for the corresponding women’s category.

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For the post of executive member (men), candidates include Jatinder Bedi, Ravinder Kumar Bhardwaj, Akshay Gaid, Nitish Jain, Aman Kapoor Rikki, Sunil Kumar, Abhinav Mittal, Hitesh Mangotra, Arshpreet Singh and Dilsher Singh.

For the post of executive member (women), Sandeep Kaur, Monica Bhandari, Navjot Kaur, Aarti, Kiranjeet Kaur, Sukhmanpreet Kaur and Palak Aroda

have filed papers.

For the post of vice-president (men), candidates include Puneet Sharma, Amritpal Singh Momi and Rajdeep Singh Ghuman, while women in the fray are Prabhdeep Kaur, Sharanpal Kaur Sandhu, Daddar Kaur Bedi and Naresh Bala.

continued on page 2

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