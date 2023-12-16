520 grams of heroin seized, four arrested

Tarn Taran, December 15
Four drug peddlers were arrested by the police from areas under different police stations on Thursday and 520 grams of heroin recovered from their possession. The police also seized cash to the tune of Rs 1 lakh from the peddlers.
Police said here on Friday that a team from the Sarai Amanat Khan police station led by Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh arrested Shamsher Singh Shera and Amritpal Singh of Naraingarh (Chheherta-Amritsar) with the consignment and cash. Police said that the accused were on a motorcycle when they were stopped in Gandiwind Saran village on Thursday. The accused peddlers have been booked under Section 21-C, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
Meanwhile, Harjit Singh, a resident of Takhtuchakk was arrested with 10 grams of heroin. Dipty Singh of Sursing too was arrested with 10 grams of heroin on Thursday. The accused have been booked under provisions of the NDPS Act by the police.
