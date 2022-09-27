528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 26

Two of a five-member gang of smugglers were arrested with 528 grams of heroin, which was valued at Rs 2.64 crore in the international market, by the Bhikhiwind police here on Sunday. Drones were their main source of receiving drugs and weapons from across the border.

Modus operandi The accused smuggled drugs, weapons, etc, from across the border by establishing their contact through WhatsApp messages to smugglers across the border.

They used to supply the contraband and weapons to other parts of the state smuggled from Pak using drones.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the arrested smugglers were identified as Harjinder Singh Thauri and Jora Singh, both of Van Tara Singh village. Their other associates, identified as Gurlal Singh of Van Tara Singh, Balraj Singh of Rajoke and Bikramjit Singh Gora of Kakkar Manj (under the Lopoke police station), are absconding. Balraj Singh is lodged in Faridkot jail in connection with the recovery of drugs.

The SSP said the accused smuggled drugs, weapons, etc, from across the border by establishing their contact through WhatsApp messages to smugglers across the border. They used to supply drugs and weapons to other parts of the state smuggled from Pakistan brought through drones. Dhillion said the police were conducting raids to nab other smugglers, who are absconding.