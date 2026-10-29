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Home / Amritsar / 53 knee patients find hope for pain-free steps

53 knee patients find hope for pain-free steps

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Doctors at Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences in Amritsar.
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As many as 53 underprivileged patients underwent free knee replacement surgeries under a collaborative initiative of US-based non-profit organisation Operation Walk Mid Atlantic and Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences (SGRDUHS).

A 49-member delegation from the United States, comprising doctors, nurses, physical therapists and volunteers, visited Amritsar to participate in the programme. The visiting team worked alongside doctors and medical staff from the university’s Departments of Orthopaedics and Anaesthesiology to perform the procedures, said Dr AP Singh, Dean, SGRDUHS.

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All expenses related to the treatment were covered under the initiative, including surgery, implants, medicines for one month after discharge and walkers to support patients during recovery and rehabilitation, he added.

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Dr Harpal Khanuja, Medical Director of Operation Walk Mid Atlantic, said that although he was born and brought up in the United States, he immediately recommended Punjab when given the opportunity to choose a location for the knee replacement initiative.

“What better place in Punjab than the holy city of Amritsar, especially at a time when we are celebrating the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Ram Dass, who founded the city?” he said.

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Dr AP Singh said the surgeries, which would otherwise cost around Rs 2 lakh each, were performed free of charge. He said the primary objective of the collaboration was to make essential orthopaedic treatment accessible to economically disadvantaged patients who might otherwise struggle to afford knee replacement surgery.

The programme brought together medical expertise and institutional resources from India and the United States to provide comprehensive treatment and post-operative support to beneficiaries.

Medical professionals and support staff from the university worked in coordination with the visiting delegation to complete the surgeries and facilitate patient care and rehabilitation, he added.

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