530-gm heroin seized at border area village

Tarn Taran, March 28
BSF troops seized 530 grams of heroin, one motorcycle and two mobile phones from Naushehra Dhala village here on Wednesday.
The BSF received intelligence input regarding the smuggling of narcotics by miscreants using drones near Naushera Dhalla village in the border area of Tarn Taran district. BSF personnel promptly responded and rushed to the suspected area. They observed two suspected individuals sitting at a playground near Naushera Dhalla village. Upon seeing BSF troops, the miscreants fled the spot, leaving behind some belongings.
