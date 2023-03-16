532 examined at eye camp

Tarn Taran, March 15
As many as 532 persons were examined at an eye camp organised in Tarn Taran by a local citizen council on Wednesday.
The camp was held in collaboration with a Jalandhar-based private hospital. Around 114 patients were selected to be operated upon. Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA, inaugurated the camp and lauded the service being done by the citizen council.
