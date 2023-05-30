542 students get degrees at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

The 64th convocation of DAV College, Amritsar, was held in Arsh Auditorium here on Monday. A total of 542 students received degrees on the occasion. Dr Arvind C Ranade, Director, National Innovation Foundation, Gandhinagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, delivered the convocation address.

Congratulating the students, Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta advised them to remain curious and keep learning throughout their journey. “The best people are lifelong learners and they should not either hesitate or be frightened of asking for help. Getting support and asking questions will help you succeed,” he said. He concluded by sharing various significant milestones achieved by the institute during the 2022-23 academic year.

Dr Ranade shared various lessons he learned during his professional journey with the graduating participants. Sharing his experiences, he advised them to avoid cynicism, arrogance, and resistance as these acted as a hindrance to a person’s success. ‘Do not be arrogant – and don’t let the arrogance of a great persona, wealth, or position ruin your humility. There’s no replacement for hard work, and the concept of having passion, purpose, and positivity would help you achieve your goal. Find what gives you happiness and joy and continue working passionately for that,” he said.

The students, who were awarded degrees included students from streams like M Sc (physics, maths, and computer science), MA (English, Economics, History, Punjabi, Hindi), MAJMC and M Com students. Among the graduates, degrees were awarded to students of BSc (medical, non-medical, economics, IT, computer science, biotechnology), BBA, BCom, BCA, BAJMC, BDMM and BA regular classes. All members of teaching and

non-teaching faculty expressed their deep sense of gratitude to all dignitaries, guests and students. Heads of various departments and staff members also graced the occasion with their presence.