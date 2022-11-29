55 growers felicitated for not burning stubble

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 28

Fiftyfive farmers, who have been disposing of crop residue in an eco-friendly method for the last few years, were honoured at a district-level function organised at Guru Angad Dev College at Khadoor Sahib here on Monday.

The function was organised by international environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect, Khadoor Sahib, and Kultar Singh Sandhawan, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, was the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, Kultar Singh Sandhwan appreciated Baba Sewa Singh’s precious efforts put in to make the environment clean by planting saplings and his move of 550 mini-forests in the state dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Officials of the Agriculture Department were led by Surinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Krishi Vigyan Kendra.