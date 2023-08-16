57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, August 16
Customs department officials recovered 57 iPhones and 490 grams of gold from two passengers who came from Sharjah in a flight at the Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport here.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Customs officials said two passengers were intercepted at the airport on August 15.
Amritsar Customs at SGRDJI Airport booked a case against two passengers for smuggling of 490 grams of gold and 57 iPhones together valued at rupees 94.83 lacs.— Amritsar Customs (@AmritsarCustoms) August 16, 2023
The smuggled goods have been seized as per Customs Act,1962.
Further investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/inZY9XsZ4H
During their search, the officials recovered 29 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring. They also recovered 28 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring.
The market value of iPhones and gold was Rs 94.83 lakh, the statement said.
The officials said further investigation was underway.
