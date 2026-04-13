5K intoxicant tablets seized in Amritsar village, 1 held

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested a youth and recovered 5,000 unmarked intoxicant tablets during a routine patrol near Alival village here on Sunday.

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A police party, led by Sub-Inspector Pushpajot Singh, intercepted the accused riding a white colour scooter coming from the village side. His nervous behaviour upon spotting the police raised suspicion, prompting them to stop and check him.

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The accused was identified as Raju Masih, a resident of Thoba village falling under the Ramdas police station. During the search of the scooter, the police recovered the tablets concealed in a black polythene packet.

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Interrogation revealed that Masih had procured the consignment from Bittu, a resident of Kurali village. A case has been registered under Sections 22, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the duo.

The police have launched efforts to nab the supplier and uncover further links in the drug supply chain.