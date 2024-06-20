Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Amritsar, June 19
Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division penalised 962 passengers for travelling without tickets in trains during a week-long drive that ended on June 17. The Railways earned Rs 5 lakh as fine from ticketless passengers during the drive.
Sanjay Sahu, Divisional Manager, Railways, said a special ticket checking campaign was held from June 11 to 17 to curb unauthorised travel in trains. Checking was carried out every day by various team in premium trains — Shatabdi Express, Vande Bharat Express and Rajdhani Express — to prevent overcrowding and unauthorised travelling.
The checking campaign was led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Chief Regional Managers, Amritsar and Srinagar, Station Directors, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi, and Assistant Commercial Managers.
Paramdeep Singh Saini, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said tickets of passengers were checked on main routes, including Jalandhar-Amritsar, Ferozepur-Bathinda, Ludhiana-Pathankot Cantt, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Pathankot Cantt, Ludhiana-Jalandhar Cantt, Srinagar-Banihal and others, falling under the Ferozepur Division. He said Rs 5 lakh fine was collected from 962 railway passengers travelling without tickets or irregularly.
He said the staff of Jammu Tawi, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Ferozepur headquarters did a commendable work during the ticket checking campaign. He said the staff, which helped the Railways earn more revenue through ticket checking, would be rewarded.
High level officials of the Railways are monitoring most crowded stations of Ferozepur Division like Amritsar, Jalandhar city, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi. At these stations, ticket checking staff and RPF jawans are taking special care of the comfort of passengers and trying to control extra crowd. Summer special trains are being operated to which extra coaches are added to clear the extra crowd.
Also, officials are creating awareness through drives among passengers not to unnecessary pull alarm chains fitted in coaches.
Often train passengers pull chain as per their convenience or just for fun. This delays trains and inconveniences passengers as they reach their destinations late. Under rules of the Railways, there is a provision of Rs 1,000 fine or one year imprisonment or both for pulling a chain without a valid reason.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered 519 cases under Section 141 of the Railways Act in cases of sounding an alarm by pulling chain from June 1 to June 15 and arrested 462 people and collected a fine of Rs 1 lakh from them in this connection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...