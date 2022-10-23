6.33L MT paddy arrives in Amritsar district grain markets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

With arrival of 11,727 metric tonne of paddy (parmal variety) on Saturday, a total of 3,12,226 MT of the produce has arrived in the grain markets in the district. Of the total 3,93,354 has been purchased by the government procurement agencies while 8,380 MT has been procured by private buyers.

A total of 6.33 lakh metric tonnes paddy varieties has arrived in the market so far. The district officials estimate the total production of paddy to be around 9 lakh MT.

The district mandi officials stated that besides parmal varieties, a total of 3,21,030 MT of basmati varieties have also been purchased by the government agencies. The officials stated that the harvesting of early sown basmati variety is nearly over.

The officials further stated that 2,28,152 MT of the total produce procured by the government agencies has been lifted from the grain markets. They stated that the procurement process is going on smoothly and most of the crop is procured on the day of the arrival itself and the farmers are facing no problem.

The district agriculture officials stated that of 1.80 lakh hectare of land on which paddy varieties were grown, 60 per cent have been harvested till date and their remaining is expected to come to market over the period of next fortnight.

The officials stated that due to Diwali and Vishwakarma Day, the harvesting has slowed down a bit as farmers do not prefer to harvest the crop on these festivals but it would pick up pace after the festivals are over.

Meanwhile, the sowing of vegetable crops is at full swing and the vegetables as beans, peas and potota are being sown in the vegetable belts in the district as Mehta, Jandiala and Bohru.