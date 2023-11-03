6.50 lakh MT paddy arrives in Amritsar district grain markets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

A total of 6,50,998 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy arrived in the grain markets of the district till Thursday.

Of the total arrival, 4,19,489 is basmati crop while 231509 is parmal. The district mandi officials stated that a total of 7,787 MT of basmati and 2,578 MT of parmal produce arrived in the markets on Thursday. The mandi officials stated that 80 per cent of the parmal crop had already been lifted from the markets.

The parmal varieties of paddy are procured by government agencies while basmati is solely purchased by private buyers. The government agencies have procured a total of 2,27,490 MT of parmal, private buyers share in its purchase is only of 3,526 MT.

The mandi officials said that government procurement of parmal would continue till every grain is purchased. Officials of the district administration stated that paddy produce including basmati and parmal is expected to cross 8 lakh metric tonne mark this year.

The officials stated that harvesting of parmal varieties is at its last stage as most of it has already reached the markets. He officials added that payment for purchase of parmal is being directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours of purchase.

#Mandi