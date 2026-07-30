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Home / Amritsar / 6.50L saplings to be planted on 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas in Tarn Taran

6.50L saplings to be planted on 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas in Tarn Taran

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:29 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Rahul addressing the meeting. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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As per the instructions of the Punjab Government, dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas, the Tarn Taran district administration has launched a special campaign to plant 6.50 lakh saplings across the district.

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Deputy Commissioner Rahul today held a meeting with officers of various departments, reviewed the progress of the campaign and issued necessary guidelines. He said that these saplings are being planted in common areas of villages, shamlat lands, urban parks, government and private schools and colleges, government offices, hospitals, roadsides, canals and other public places. He said that this initiative will play an important role in implementing the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas and ensuring a clean and green environment for future generations.

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On the occasion, DFO Rajesh Kumar said that the Forest Department is providing free saplings to all government departments and social service organisations as per their requirements.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Aditya Sharma, Tarn Taran SDM Dr Karanvir Singh, DSP Jaspal Singh, District Development and Panchayat Officer Devinder Singh, District Education Officer Rajiv Kumar Chhabra, District Sports Officer Satwant Kaur and other officers were present on the occasion.

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