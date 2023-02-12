 6,787 cases settled in National Lok Adalat : The Tribune India

6,787 cases settled in National Lok Adalat

The Bench during the hearing of a case in Tarn Taran on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Amritsar, February 11

A total of 6,787 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday. The district legal services authority said that a total of 21,048 cases were taken up during the adalat organised at district and sub-divisional courts.

Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, said apart from the Benches set up at district courts, the National Lok Adalat was also organised at Ajnala and Baba Bakala sub-divisional courts. She said that 34 Benches were constituted for the purpose.

Cases related to criminal compoundable, bank recovery, cheque bounce, matrimonial disputes, etc, were taken up during the camp. — TNS

1,703 solved in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: As many as 1,703 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat organised in Tarn Taran district on Saturday as a total number of 3,377 cases came for hearing on the occasion. Pratima Arora, the Chief Judicial magistrate-cum- Secretary District Legal Services Authority said under the guidance of Priya Sood, District and Session Judge, a total number of 17 benches were formed to hear the cases. Pratima Arora said 13 benches were formed for the Tarn Taran sub-division, three for Patti and one for Khadoor Sahib sub-division.

The disposal, including pre-litigation cases, saw settlement to the tune of Rs 13.11 crore in various cases.

