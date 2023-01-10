Rs 6.8 crore sanctioned for development works: Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

After inaugurating a Rs 40 lakh-project of installing interlocking tiles in Ward No. 38 of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said an amount of Rs 6.81 crore had been sanctioned for different development works in the city.

The work of pavement of streets in Potohar Bazaar, Kot Mit Singh and Khalsa Nagar would be completed in a time-bound manner, he said. The minister said no development works had been initiated in the area during the past 35 years. He said problems faced by the residents of the area would be resolved as soon other works would be initiated after the work of pavement of streets is completed.