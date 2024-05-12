6.84 lakh MT wheat arrived in mandis of Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

With the arrival of 11,667 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat in grain markets of the district on Saturday, the total arrival of the crop during the ongoing harvesting season has reached 6.84 lakh MT.

As the wheat harvesting season is coming to an end, the daily arrival of the crop in grain markets has also decreased. When the harvesting season was at its peak, grain markets witnessed daily arrival of over 50,000 MT of wheat.

Officials of the mandi board said presently, most crop arriving in grain markets was being brought by farmers, who had harvested it earlier, but could not bring it to due to one or other reason. Officials said the daily arrival of wheat would further decrease during the next week.

Of the total crop arrived in mandis so far, 6.83 lakh MT had already been procured. While the government agencies procured a total of 6.30 lakh MT of wheat, private buyers share in the purchase was 52,688 MT. Officials said on Saturday evening, only 1,062 MT was left unsold in mandis.

