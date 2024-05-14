6.94 lakh MT of wheat reaches markets as harvesting almost over

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

A total of 6.94 lakh metric tonnes of wheat crop has reached the markets in the district till Monday evening. The arrival of crop from the fields has decreased substantially as only 7,191 MT crop reached the markets here today. Mandi officials stated that arrival of produce from the fields has been decreasing as the harvesting is almost over.

The government agencies procured 6,168 MT on Monday while private traders purchased 1,080 MT. The government agencies have procured a total of 6.39 lakh MT in the season while private traders have purchased a total of 54,365 MT.

The district officials stated that lifting of procured stocks from the mandis has also picked up pace as only 39 per cent of the crop is yet to be lifted. The officials stated that so far 4.32 lakh MT of stocks has been lifted.

Meanwhile, farmers in rural areas have already started preparing their fields for the next crop as they have also finished their work of preparing dry fodder for the animals from the crop residue after the harvesting of wheat crop.

District agriculture officials stated that harvesting of wheat is 100 per cent complete and presently only those farmers who had not brought the crop from the fields due to any reason are bringing it. They stated that within the next few days, the farmers would also start to prepare nurseries for the paddy crop.

