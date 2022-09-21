6 armed men rob food delivery boy in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 20

A food delivery man of Zomato company was injured and looted by six armed persons near RB Garden at Nangali village here on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The victim was identified as Arshdeep Singh of Rampura village.

He told the police that around 7pm on Monday, he was returning home around 12.30am after finishing his work, when he was intercepted by six persons riding on two motorcycles. He said they hit his bike due to which he fell down.

The accused were armed with a pistol and sharp weapons. He said they surrounded him and threatened to kill him. They snatched his mobile, Rs 4,000 and power bank and his motorcycle and fled away.

During a preliminary probe, the police identified three of the accused — Gurwinder Singh of Ganda Singh Colony, Sukhbir Singh and Rohit Singh of Majitha Road. A case under Sections 379-B, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them.

In another incident, three unidentified armed persons looted a shopkeeper Prabhjit Singh of Harsha Chhina Ucha Kila on Monday late night. The accused took away his licensed pistol and Rs 6,000 cash from him.

He told the police that around 9pm, he was closing his shop when the accused with covered faces came to him. They pointed a pistol at his head and asked to hand over whatever he was having. They snatched his pistol and a mobile before fleeing. Rajasansi police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC in this regard.

Similarly, a vegetable shopkeeper was injured and robbed by six armed persons near Vallah in the wee hours on Monday. The victim, identified as Munish, a resident of Guru Ram Dass Avenue, told the police that he along with his brother Tanish Sharma was going to the Vallah vegetable market on an e-rickshaw when the accused stopped them near Ganpati factory near Vallah. He said they snatched Rs 16,000 from him, Rs 2,500 from his brother and expensive I phone from them. He said as he tried to resist them they hit him with sharp weapons leaving him injured.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh of Mudhal village and Samuel of Mallewal village in Gurdaspur were also looted by six armed persons riding on two bikes. They were returning home on their bikes when they were looted by the accused.

Police authorities said investigations were under progress in these cases and accused would be arrested soon.