6 arrested with 4 kg heroin, pistols in cross-border smuggling racket

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have achieved a significant breakthrough in their efforts to combat cross-border narcotics and arms smuggling. Six individuals have been arrested, and 4.03 kg of heroin and two sophisticated pistols, including a Glock, have been seized from their possession.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, identified as Shah, through social media. The consignments of heroin and weapons were being delivered via drones in the Khemkaran and Ferozepur sectors before being supplied further into the Amritsar region.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jagir Singh alias Sucha (35), Angrej Singh (20), Gurpreet Singh (30), Palwinder Singh (35), Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky (24), and Baljinder Singh (42), all from Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that cousins Jagir and Angrej, who run a dhaba in Ferozepur, were the first to be apprehended with 220 g heroin and a Glock pistol. Their native village is located near the International border with Pakistan. Based on their disclosures, the police arrested four more individuals and seized additional consignments of heroin and a .30 bore pistol.

The total recovery of heroin amounts to 4.03 kg. Investigations have revealed that the accused were lured into drug peddling by the promise of easy money. The CP added that further arrests and recoveries are expected as investigations progress. A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act has been registered at the Gate Hakima police station.