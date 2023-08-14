6-day refresher course for water supply staff

Amritsar, August 13
As many as 133 employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department underwent a six-day refresher course here recently.
On the instructions of the Director, Technical Education Department, Punjab, 133 employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department were given imparted training in the plumber and fitter trades. In this first batch, the employees of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts were trained.
Giving information, Sanjiv Sharma, Principal of ITI, said these employees were imparted practical training by the institute’s instructors Gurmeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Manish Sharma. He said this was the first batch and more would follow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...