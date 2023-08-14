6-day refresher course for water supply staff

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

As many as 133 employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department underwent a six-day refresher course here recently.

On the instructions of the Director, Technical Education Department, Punjab, 133 employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department were given imparted training in the plumber and fitter trades. In this first batch, the employees of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts were trained.

Giving information, Sanjiv Sharma, Principal of ITI, said these employees were imparted practical training by the institute’s instructors Gurmeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Manish Sharma. He said this was the first batch and more would follow.