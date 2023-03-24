6 held for obstructing cops from discharging duties

Amritsar, March 23
Over eight months after a police party was attacked by a mob and a youth allegedly found in possession of drugs was released, the Mohkampura police have arrested six persons in connection with the case.
They have been identified as Komaljit, Rahil, Barkha, Didar Singh, Manpreet Kaur and Paramjit Kaur. They were later released on bail.
Reportedly, on July 17 last year, a police team had intercepted a youth identified as Mohit of Tungpai area under the Mohkampura police station. During the search, the police recovered 6 gm of heroin from his possession. However, following the arrest, he started shouting and called his family members and relatives on the spot. On seeing a mob gather there on the spot, the police teams requested for extra force.
The mob started pelting stones and attacked the police party. The power line also went off. The accused managed to get Mohit released from the police party. The police have registered a case against around 30 persons under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and of the IPC.
