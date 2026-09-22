6 illegal arms networks busted in Amritsar, 8 held with 13 pistols

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted six alleged illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of eight persons and the recovery of 13 pistols and 23 live cartridges in separate operations, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Deep, and Dharminder Singh, alias Bhinda, both residents of Rangarh village; Amit of Guru Ki Wadali; Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Niana, of Naraingarh; Chamkaur Singh of Waan Tara Singh in Tarn Taran; Karanpreet Singh of Noordi village in Tarn Taran; Gaurav of Katra Karam Singh and Varun Kumar, alias Vicky Gill, of Bhai Manj Singh Road.

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The recovered weapons include two .30-bore Zigana pistols manufactured in Turkey, two .30-bore pistols manufactured in China, one 9-mm pistol and eight other .30-bore pistols. An Activa scooter allegedly used to transport the weapons was also impounded.

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Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said a preliminary investigation had revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers and were procuring weapons for further distribution and use in criminal activities.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the arrests were made in six separate cases registered at the Chheharta, Gate Hakima, Sultanwind and D-Division police stations.

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Gurdeep and Dharminder were arrested with two pistols and seven cartridges. Amit, Harpreet and Chamkaur were held in three separate operations, with one pistol and cartridges recovered from each of them.

During naka checking, Karanpreet was arrested with one pistol and six cartridges, while Varun and Gaurav were apprehended with one pistol and four cartridges, the CP said.

Six FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act. Police said further investigation was underway to trace the backward and forward linkages of the alleged arms supply networks and identify other persons involved.