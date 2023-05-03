6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

With the harvesting of wheat crop at its last stage, the grain markets in the district have so far recorded a total arrival of 5,96,427 metric tonnes of the crop. The district mandi officials stated that nearly 29,000 tonnes of fresh produce arrived in the markets on Tuesday.

Officials said a total of 5.87 lakh MT of wheat has been purchased till date out of which 5.55 lakh MT has been purchased by government agencies and remaining 31,912 MT by private buyers.

The mandi officials stated around 9,400 MT of crop was left unsold at markets due to more moisture which would also be procured soon. Meanwhile, the lifting of procured stocks of wheat from the grain markets has also picked up pace as a total of 1.26 lakh MT has been shifted to warehouses.

The officials stated that nearly 13,955 MT of crop was lifted from the markets on Tuesday. Apart from the reasons related to transportation, the over burdening of the labourers is also a reason for the slow lifting, stated an official.

He said when a special train was to be loaded, it takes priority over the lifting of the crop by the trucks which slows the work. Mandi board officials said nearly 6.25 lakh MT of crop had reached markets in the district last year. However, as the yield of the wheat this season is much better, the officials expect that the total arrival would also increase.