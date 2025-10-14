DT
Home / Amritsar / 6 mobiles, SIM cards seized from jail complex

6 mobiles, SIM cards seized from jail complex

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
The Amritsar Central Jail authorities have seized six mobile phones including three touch-screen phones from the high-security jail complex during a surprise checking here yesterday.

Apart from the cell phones, the authorities also confiscated four SIM cards, a charger and 167 bidis from the premises.

The seizure came to light when Ajmer Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police in this connection which has now registered a case against 10 jail inmates in this regard.

Among those booked were Gurpreet Singh of Naraingarh area in Chheharta, Nachhatar Singh of Ram Tirath Road, Vishavdeep Singh of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Suraj Kumar of Mustafa road, Harman Singh of Sultanwind Road, Ishmeet Singh of New Ranjitpura area, Sandeep Singh of Binder Colony, Amarjit Singh of Gate Hakima, Raj Kumar of Wadhawa Singh Colony and Varinder Singh of Goindwal Sahib.

The Central Jail authorities said that investigations were in progress to ascertain how the prohibited material was sneaked into the high-security jail complex.

Evidently, "Fenka" (Throwing) is a frequent method used by unscrupulous elements to sneak in mobile phones, cigarettes or Bidis apart from other prohibited material inside the jail which is located near the densely populated area.

