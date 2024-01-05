 6 months on, BRTS service still off road : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • 6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

A BRTS station in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 4

It’s been six months when the Metro bus run under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) went off road since July 4. Daily commuters have been deprived of the public transport service in shivering weather conditions. Over 37,000 passengers used to avail the bus service every day before it was suspended.

As per the authorities of the BRTS, more than 80,000 commuters use public transport every day in the city. Now, unauthorised auto-rickshaws are the only option left for residents to commute in the city.

The Metro bus service was suspended as the private firm that provided drivers and mechanics left the contract mid-way due to financial issues on July 4, 2023. The then Municipal Corporation Commissioner made efforts to arrange contractual staff to run buses on collector rates, but employees working with pervious company did not agree to work on low pay.

Some local activists and members of an NGO met officials for the revival of the BRTS service. The authorities assured them that a new firm would be hired soon to run the service. However, no development has been reported till date in this connection.

A fleet of 92 buses is gathering dust at the BRTS terminal on the Verka-Vallah bypass. According to the BRTS employees, the tyres of parked buses had got punctured. They said more technical issues would emerge when the bus service resumes.

“There is little hope for the revival of the BRTS service due to lack of political will and a negative bureaucratic approach. No political leader from the ruling party and even the Opposition has raised concern for the unique public transport service which provided a comfortable ride at economical fare. The service was launched in December 2016 by the then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. Ironically, the local unit of the SAD has not raised voice to resume the service,” said Kulwant Singh, a local activist.

Pawandeep Sharma, another local activist said, “The politicians and bureaucrats are behind the failure of the projects in the past. The people pay taxes through their hard-earned money. Sixty buses of the City Bus service and 92 buses of the BRTS are parked at Mall Mandi and the Vallah bypass. Officials have no vision to make the public transport successful in the holy city.”

