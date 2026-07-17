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Home / Amritsar / 6 posing as CIA staff loot Rs 40K from house in Amritsar

6 posing as CIA staff loot Rs 40K from house in Amritsar

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:29 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Nirmal Kaur, a resident of the border town of Bhikhiwind, was robbed of Rs 40,000 and her daughter-in-law’s earrings by six persons claiming to be CIA staff, Tarn Taran, on Wednesday.

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Nirmal Kaur was at home when Vishal Singh, a resident of Valtoha, and five unidentified armed men came to her house. One of them was in police uniform.

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Introducing themselves as CIA staff, they told Nirmal Kaur that they were doing illegal work and a case would be registered against them. Then they took away Rs 40,000.

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