6 robbers held with arms, drugs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 4

Six members of a robbers’ gang, who were planning to commit a crime, were arrested with arms and drugs by the Sadar police (Patti) here on Saturday night.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said here on Sunday that the accused were identified as Bobby, Sanni, Mewa (of Patti city), Jora of Toot, Diljad and Akbir, both of Machhike. The SP said the police team led by Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO, Patti (Sadar), in a raid arrested the six robbers and recovered 350 gm of heroin, one country-made pistol, four cartridges, one datar and one sword.

The police party also impounded the motorcycle of the accused. A case under Sections 399, 402, 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.