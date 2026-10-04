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Home / Amritsar / 6 rounded up in early morning drive in Amritsar

6 rounded up in early morning drive in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Police personnel during a checking drive in Amritsar.
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Six persons were rounded up during an early-morning cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Guru Ki Wadali area of Chheharta here today, with the police claiming recoveries under the NDPS and Excise Acts.

More than 100 police

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personnel took part in the operation, which continued till around 8 am.

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Three unclaimed or suspicious vehicles were also impounded and their ownership and documents verified, the police said. Police teams searched houses, suspected premises and other sensitive points in the area as part of the ongoing anti-drug drive.

DCP (Investigation) Prabhjot Singh Virk said the operation aimed at checking drug related and criminal activities in identified hotspots. Guru Ki Wadali is one of the hotspots as far as drug abuse in concerned.

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The six suspects were rounded up for questioning and verification, while legal action was initiated in cases involving recoveries under the NDPS and Excise Acts, the police said.

The DCP said the police were focusing not only on street level drug sellers,

but also on the supply chain and persons linked to

drug trafficking.

He said similar CASO operations would continue in sensitive areas of the city.

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