6 Years of Mohawa Tragedy: Most bridges still sans safety grills

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, December 20

Even though six years have passed since the death of seven schoolchildren in the border belt after the school bus carrying them fell into a ‘defence’ drain due to the broken safety grills, no efforts have been made to fix the broken grills.

These bridges constructed on the drain running parallel to the international border are the only link of over 100 villages alongside the border with the main land.

The ‘defence’ drain was dug up decades ago to serve twin purposes of a strategic military barrier in case of infiltration and to get rid of excess rainwater, stated residents.

With the district witnessing intense fog for the last three days, these unsafe bridges are a threat to the lives of motorists. Residents of border areas say that most of these bridges do not have proper safety grills.

“At some places these are broken and at others railings are missing. Maybe drug addicts have stolen them,” said Kultar Singh, a local resident, adding that perhaps the government is waiting for another mishap to take place before it decides to fix the problem.

A visit to the bridges at Serai Amanant Khan, Cheema, Buchar and other villages in the border belt reveals that the railings are missing and commuters runs risks of being injured or killed in mishap.

The railings can stop a vehicle from falling into a drain and save the lives of vehicle occupants, stated another resident. In September 2016, seven schoolchildren were killed and 20 others injured as a rashly driven school bus fell into a drain near Muhawa village. The bridge did not have any safety railings, which could have stopped the bus from falling into the drain.

Residents of border villages say the broken railings have never been repaired by the government. They have been asking the government to repair all the bridges and ensure a safe passage for commuters.

No lessons learnt

A visit to the bridges at Serai Amanant Khan, Cheema, Buchar and other villages in the border belt reveals that the railings are missing and commuters runs risks of being injured or killed in mishap.