6 years on, actor Khanna's wife gives Rs 3 lakh to rehab centre for power generator

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 12

Kavita Khanna, wife of Bollywood star and Gurdaspur ex-MP Vinod Khanna, fulfilled a long standing promise made by her husband to the District Red Cross De-addiction Centre by donating Rs 3 lakh to it for buying a power generator.

In 2017, when Khanna was into his fourth term as a parliamentarian, he had promised Romesh Mahajan, Project Director of the Centre, that he would donate funds for a generator from his MPLAD funds. However, a few weeks after the meeting, the MP fell ill and passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Kavita said she knew her husband had made a promise and hence wanted to fulfill it.

The 30-bed de-addiction centre also has an OPD for addicts. Kavita handed over a cheque to Mahajan at a simple ceremony held at the centre today which, apart from the staff members, was also attended by youngsters undergoing rehabilitation.

Mahajan said a generator was the need of the hour keeping in view the forthcoming summer and also due to the fact that long power cuts have become a common feature in the border district. “In summer, addicts need a cool atmosphere to deal with their withdrawal symptoms. I profusely thank the Khanna family for its benevolence,” he said.

On her part, Kavita said she had just fulfilled her late husband’s promise. “I plan to involve the centre in a rehabilitation drive that I will be launching soon on behalf of the Art of Living,” she said.