Rs 60 lakh unaccounted cash seized

Amritsar, May 25
The Sultanwind police have seized Rs 60 lakh unaccounted cash during checking in the Golden Gate area last evening. The cash was seized from Balraj Singh, a resident of the Majitha road here.
Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said Balraj was an employee of a construction company. He could not give satisfactory answers to the police queries about carrying so much cash, which was in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The ADCP said the cash was counted under videography in the presence of flying squad team (FST) and the static surveillance team (SST) of the Amritsar South Assembly constituency.
“The cash has been deposited in the Malkhana and the Income Tax Department has been informed about it. The department would probe the matter,” the ADCP said.
Till now, the Sultanwind police have recovered
Rs 71.63 lakh on different occasions in the Golden Gate area which is the main entrance point to the city.
Meanwhile, the SST team intercepted Nirmaljit Singh of Greenfield locality here and seized Rs 13.60 lakh unaccounted cash from his possession. He was arrested from Gurbaksh Nagar T point in the Gate Hakima police station area. He was travelling in an SUV with the cash, which belonged to RBP Wine near Khazana Gate. The police said the Income Tax Department was informed about the seizure.
