60 teachers attend CBSE maths capacity-building workshop

Nishan-E-Sikhi International School, under the patronage of Baba Sewa Singh of Kaar Sewa Khadoor Sahib, concluded a two-day CBSE capacity-building programme on “Competency-Based Assessment — Mathematics (Classes VI-VIII)” today. The programme witnessed the active participation of 60 teachers from 15 schools.

Principal Amarjit Singh formally welcomed the CBSE resource persons, Ajendra Tiwari, Principal of Baba Ishar Singh Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, and Shefali Yadav, Principal of Army Public School, Jalandhar. He emphasised the importance of such workshops in helping educators keep pace with modern teaching standards and assessment practices. Structured around four comprehensive sessions, the workshop provided practical training to teachers on competency-based assessment and effective classroom practices.

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Ajendra Tiwari focused on educational objectives, learning outcomes and the different stages of a child’s learning process. He explained the characteristics of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and conducted a practical activity in which teachers drafted effective and high-quality assessment questions.

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Shefali Yadav introduced participants to higher-order thinking skills (HOTS), Bloom’s Taxonomy and the Understanding by Design (UbD) framework. An interactive exchange of ideas followed, highlighting the importance of aligning student assessments with everyday teaching and learning activities.

The programme concluded with the school’s leadership team, including Principal Amarjit Singh, Headmistress Navpreet Kaur and Rupinder Kaur, felicitating the resource persons. Simarjeet Kaur delivered the vote of thanks, while Class XII science students Khushpreet Kaur and Kajanpreet Kaur conducted the proceedings.