60 undergo population enumeration training in Amritsar

A three-day training programme for field trainers (FTs) in connection with Census 2027 Phase-II (Population Enumeration) commenced here on Monday at Zila Parishad Hall. The programme is being organised by the Census Operations authorities (PCO), Amritsar, under the Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab, Chandigarh.

As many as 60 FTs are participating in the training. After completing the programme, these FTs will further train enumerators and supervisors of the district, who will be directly involved in the field-level population enumeration work.

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During the three-day training, all important aspects of population enumeration will be covered. The trainers will guide participants on the 40 questions to be asked during enumeration, the correct manner of asking them, and why these questions are important for accurate census data. The training will also include practical sessions on how to run the PE App (Population Enumeration App) and how to prepare the map of an enumeration block.

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Swadesh Pratap Singh Shakya, Assistant Director, along with master trainers Rajwinder Singh and Amritpal Singh, and Charanjit Sungh are imparting the training. Jagpal Singh, Deputy ESA, Amritsar, attended the meeting.